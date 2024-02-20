Rubina Dilaik is back at work. The diva, who delivered her twin babies in November last year, has resumed professional commitments. In her latest vlog, the Bigg Boss winner has revealed that she lost 11 kgs in 55 days after giving birth. She revealed that she had made a promise to herself that she would resume work after three months and she did.

Rubina's goal

Rubina further said that she had kept one of her dresses which she used to wear before conceiving to fit into. She revealed that she had kept it separately as a goal and had decided to fit into it three months after delivering. She also thanked her strong family and called them her 'support system' for making it possible.

Social media not too impressed

While one section has hailed Rubina's post pregnancy journey, some have called it "unrealistic goals". "From my experiences i wanna say....after delivery ur health n healthy diet is very important coz u r feeding ur child....ignore people who comment on ur shape ....late at work ..late in household work is normal ...don't feel guilty about it ...msg to all new mom's," a user commented. "Women's body needs rest after delivery," another user wrote.

"Its not easy at all sister yes family support is important you have the best family support," a comment read. "I really and genuinely want to understand that how come your lactation expert or gynaecologist have given green signal on reducing weight?" another user commented. "That's unrealistic goals," read one more of the comments.

However, there were many who praised Rubina for carrying out professional and personal commitments like a pro. Many even asked her to share her diet plan and workout routine so they too could follow it. Rubina and Abhinav Shukla are blessed with twin girls – Jeeva and Edhaa.