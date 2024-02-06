Rubina Dilaik is one of the most talked about celebs of the small screen industry. The diva recently gave birth to twin baby girls. Rubina and Abhinav Shukla have been enjoying each and every moment of the arrival of their little ones as they keep sharing glimpses of their parenthood journey. And now, Rubina has shared pictures flaunting her postpartum curves in a striking saree.

Social media showers love

Social media too showered love on Rubina for flaunting her curves without the hesitation of judgment or scrutiny. Many called it 'relatable' and thanked her for boosting their morale. "Thank you @rubinadilaik for showing the real mom body and how beautiful it is! Because most of the celebs instantly start looking fit after their pregnancy which is so unrealistic ! But you did it right," wrote one user. "You look beautiful new mommy," another user wrote. "Girls who are putting her down are so called self proclaimed feminists !! Whatever slay queen," a social media user commented.

"This post is so relatable, no filters no fakeness," read a comment. "That's rubina always being real and courageous," another comment read. "That belly fat is a mother's love," one more comment read. "Stop judging her... It's her choice," a social media comment read. "That's why she's the queen," another comment read.

Rubina on her transformative journey post motherhood

Rubina and Abhinav remained mum on the arrival of their baby girls. The doting parents made the news of their daughter's birth public after one month of their arrival. "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today .... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels," both Abhinav and Rubina wrote on social media.

Rubina has been sharing tid bits about her exercise and workout regimen on social media ever since delivering her twins. The diva seems to have lost majority of the weight gained during pregnancy and has no inhibitions in sharing her postpartum curves. The Bigg Boss winner took to social media to reveal that 10 days after giving birth, she started yoga. She added that on the 15th day she started swimming a month later joined her pilates class.