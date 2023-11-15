Rubina Dilaik is enjoying her pregnancy journey to the fullest. From going on lavish babymoons to enjoying exotic photoshoots, Rubina has been on a roll. After being slammed for her last pregnancy photoshoot with husband, Abhinav Shukla; Rubina is back with another royal photoshoot. This time Rubina seems to have channelled an inner exotic princess vibe for the shoot.

Rubina gets trolled

Dressed in a bright coloured drapes and adorning silver jewellery, Rubina's pregnancy glow was unmissable in the pictures. The diva left her hair curled up and open for the shoot and looked mystical. While many on social media are loving her look, many are not too impressed. "We know you're pregnant, why show off so much," a user commented.

Social media comments

"Looking amazing but your cloth seems to be cleaning the floor," another user commented. "Is she the only lady to have kid?" asked a social media user. "Low standard," was one more of such comment. However, there were many who called her "beautiful" and used words like "princess", "magical" etc for her. Many also wished for her unborn child's well-being.

Rubina - Abhinav's journey

Rubina and Abhinav went through their fare share of hiccups and clashes inside the Bigg Boss house as a couple. The two had also spoken about planning to take a divorce and were on the show to give their marriage another chance. However, things got better between the two inside the house and Rubina went on to win the show as well.

"This is our lives' special news. We are taking off with this new chapter of our lives. As parents, we are embarking on this journey. We are exploring new things. And it is a happy moment," Abhinav and Rubina had written on social media while breaking the news of their pregnancy.