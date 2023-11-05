Rubina Dilaik is reaching the end of her pregnancy. The diva is all set to embrace motherhood soon. Rubina and Abhinav recently shared pictures and videos of their photoshoot and video shoot. The two gave us major royal vibes with their dress and makeup. However, not everyone was as impressed. There were many who felt the two had gone over board in their shoot.

Social media reactions

"Not looking good its very shameful. U can wear a beautiful saree rather this wired look. Literally its not worthy," wrote a user. "Shat in order to do something different," another user wrote. "parents very shameless don't do that guys why you doing this shameless things," a social media user commented. "This is so crass, not at all tasteful," another social media user commented.

"concept is not an issue the execution is not good , you have to wear a traditional dress which looks good. Now it's a Walgreens!" a comment read. "This looks like a B grade film," another comment read. "Tacky," read a social media comment. "Why have you worn even this? Take this also off," another comment on their post read.

Rubina and Abhinav's pregnancy announcement

"This is our lives' special news. We are taking off with this new chapter of our lives. As parents, we are embarking on this journey. We are exploring new things. And it is a happy moment," Abhinav and Rubina took to social media to break the news of their pregnancy. Rubina and Abhinav grabbed eyeballs with their patchy relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. However, it was towards the end of the journey that the two formed a new found love for one another.