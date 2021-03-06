Rakhi Sawant, who is known for her controversial statements, has again hit the headlines after she expressed her angst against Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. Rakhi, who had recently participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, said that she is extremely upset with her co-contestants Rubina and Aly Goni as they didn't visit her ailing mother at the hospital.

According to a Spotboye report, Rakhi addressed the media at her friend's birthday party on Friday and said: "My mother is being admitted again to the hospital for her chemo. I will not tell you all who all are coming to see her. You guys will see it yourself. As saying all this doesn't sound good".

Jaya Sawant, Rakhi's mother, has been suffering from cancer and her chemo sessions are going on. A lot of Rakhi's friends and colleagues, including Kashmera Shah, Sambhavna Seth, Vikas Gupta and others, were seen paying visits to the hospital.

When she was asked if Rubina Dilaik had come to see her mother at the hospital, Rakhi said: "Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai. I saw in one of the news that Rubina said we will help Rakhi in every way and all. But I want to tell her that I don't need any help. Rubina mujhe koi help nahi chahiye. Meri maa hosh mein aane ke baad baar baar bas aapka hi naam le rahi hai. She is constantly asking about you and Aly as she is fond of you guys. Please take some time out of your busy schedule and come to see her or connect with her on video call. Mummy ka koi matlab nahi hai vo sirf aapko ek baar dekhna chahti hai she loves you".

During the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi shared a good bond with both Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla, who was also a contestant in the latest season along with the two. Throughout the season, Rakhi's flirty behaviour towards Abhinav entertained the audience, however, later things went a little messy between the three contestants after Rakhi crossed her limit and pulled the strings of Abhinav's shorts. She even called Abhinav 'Tharki' that eventually irked Rubina and she went on to throw water at Rakhi out of anger. However, both Rubina and Rakhi maintained a cordial bond with each other by the end of the show.