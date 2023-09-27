Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are soon going to be parents. The former Bigg Boss winner recently shared pictures of her baby bump in a black outfit. Rubina's radiant face and the pregnancy glow is unmissable in the pictures. While the actress is basking in the glory of her pregnancy days, a section on social media started trolling her for her photoshoot.

Netizens unhappy

Many raised questions on her choice of clothing for the photoshoot and many called it vulgar. "Haven't seen a worse pregnancy photoshoot than this," wrote one user. "Is Rubina dilaik ko bilkul bhi sharm nahin hai iska pet bahar nikal raha hai iska baccha hone wala hai aur yah photo upload kar rahi hai patale kapdon mein yah dikhana kya chah rahi hai is aurat ko sharm kyon nahin a rahi hai yah besharm ho gai kya (she is so shameless her stomach is bulging out and she is uploading such photos in transparent clothes)," another user commented.

"She is looking so bad," a social media user commented. "That's such a cheap and vulgar photoshoot," another social media user wrote. "Why don't you go nude," read one more of the comments. However, there were many who praised the actress. "Your pregnancy glow!!" a comment read. "Pregnancy beauty," was another one of the comments.

Rubina's pregnany announcement

While speculations of Rubina being pregnant were making the rounds for a while, it was only recently that the Chhoti Bahu actress confirmed it. "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!" Dilaik wrote while announcing her pregnancy.