Over 4 lakh youth across India trained in vocational skills at Art of Living Centre in Bengaluru

Over 4.2 lakh youth from across India have received vocational and life skills training under the Sri Sri Rural Development Program (SSRDP) of The Art of Living Foundation, with many trained at its International Center near Bengaluru.

The SSRDP, founded by spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, operates more than 100 Skill Development Centers nationwide. The program aims to bridge India's skill gap by providing training in trades such as drone operations, mobile repair, electrical work, tailoring, computer literacy, and carpentry.

In 2024, the Foundation partnered with Defy Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. to offer drone flying training. One of the trainees, Ritika from Odisha, is now working as an assistant instructor at the center.

The program targets youth aged 16 and above who have completed at least Class X. Many of the trainees have gone on to secure employment in private sector companies or have returned to their regions to serve as trainers or open their own service units.

Participants also receive soft skills and stress management training, including techniques such as the Sudarshan Kriya breathing practice, as part of a holistic learning model.

In Karnataka, graduates like Bharath have completed the BOSCH BRIDGE program and returned as certified trainers. In Jammu and Kashmir, a participant from Poonch district now trains local youth in computer literacy at the SSRDP center in Jammu.

"Once self-confidence awakens in an individual, they're ready to take up any challenge. Indian youth are eager to learn and develop their skills," Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said.

The Foundation works with both government and private partners to ensure the training meets current industry requirements.

SSRDP officials stated that the program responds to industry demand for skilled and emotionally resilient workers, and is aligned with national employment and entrepreneurship goals.

India currently faces a projected demand for 103 million skilled professionals, while only 74 million are available, according to 2024 labour data. The SSRDP aims to reduce this shortfall through targeted vocational training programs.