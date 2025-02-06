Art of Living's massive food drive at Mahakumbh; served over 6 lakh devotees

In a display of humanitarian service, volunteers from The Art of Living, an organization founded by the globally recognized humanitarian and spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, have been working tirelessly to provide food and shelter to the hundreds of thousands of devotees who have gathered at the Mahakumbh.

The scale of this initiative is staggering. Sri Sri Tattva, an initiative of The Art of Living, has been distributing 250 tons of food supplies at the Maha Kumbh. This massive operation benefits not just the pilgrims but also the Akharas and Kalpavasis. The food served is a simple, nutritious khichdi, a ton of which is being prepared and served twice a day at the Art of Living camp located in Sector 8.

The distribution of food supplies has been extensive. To date, 6 lakh packets of biscuits, 40,000 litres of ghee, and 70,000 packets of soya chunks have been handed out to the devotees. But the service doesn't stop at just providing food. Eight Ayurveda practitioners have been offering Ayurvedic pulse diagnoses and consultations. Over 5000 people have availed themselves of this service so far, and it will continue until February 26.

The Art of Living's service extends beyond the pilgrims. Under Gurudev's guidance, the organization has also set up free Nav Chetna Camps for sanitation workers across all 25 sectors of the Kumbh region. These camps teach the workers techniques to meditate, manage their stress, handle their emotions, and find rest in a short time.

The Art of Living camp at Bajrangdas Marg, Sector 8, has become a hub of spiritual activities. Daily satsangs, discourses, and Rudra Puja are being conducted here, providing a spiritual oasis for the devotees.

Gurudev himself arrived at the Kumbh earlier this week. He took a holy dip in the Ganges at Nagvasuki Ghat, accompanied by followers from around the world. He visited Satuwa Baba's ashram for an insightful conversation and later met Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji. On Vasant Panchami, he bathed at Triveni Sangam and met Digambar Akhada saints.

Gurudev's spiritual guidance

On February 4, Gurudev led thousands of seekers through a blissful meditation in the satsang at the camp. This meditation was joined virtually by millions of devotees from 180 countries and was webcast on Gurudev's YouTube channel and Art of Living's Sattva App.

Gurudev shared his thoughts on the significance of the Maha Kumbh, saying, "The Maha Kumbh is a time to move from the ephemeral to the eternal, from individual consciousness to Brahman consciousness. It is a time to ponder one's own truth—not just intellectually, but experientially. Here, millions congregate to celebrate the unity in diversity of spiritual confluence."

Gurudev also visited Ekatma Dham, where he explored a museum dedicated to the life of Adi Shankaracharya. He met with prominent saints, including Swami Sharananand Ji at Karshni Ashram, Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj, Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji and Sri Maluk Peethadheeshwar Swami Rajendra Das Ji. He also interacted with government officials, members of the body of chartered accountants, High Court judges, and disciples of Ashutosh Maharaj.