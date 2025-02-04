Maha Kumbh 2025: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar takes sacred dip on Basant Panchami [PICS]

In the heart of Prayagraj, on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami, a day of great spiritual significance, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global spiritual leader and humanitarian, graced the Maha Kumbh Mela with his presence. His visit was marked by participation in several spiritual ceremonies, interactions with saints from various akhadas, and leading meditation sessions for thousands of devotees.

Upon his arrival in Prayagraj, Gurudev paid his respects at the memorial site of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, a gesture that signifies deep respect and reverence he holds for the spiritual leaders who have walked the path before him. His journey led him to Parmarth Niketan, where he met with Swami Chidanand and offered prayers at the Sangam Ghat. His visit also included a meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, to whom he extended his greetings for the Maha Kumbh.

The morning of February 2 saw Gurudev taking a sacred dip in the Ganges at Nagvasuki Ghat, a location just 800 meters from the Art of Living camp. This act, a ritual of purification and renewal, was shared with followers from around the globe. His journey continued with a visit to the ashram of Satuwa Baba, where he engaged in conversation with the revered saint.

Gurudev's visit to the Prayagraj ashram of Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji was marked by meaningful dialogue. On Vasant Panchami, he took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, a confluence of three rivers considered sacred in Hinduism, and met with saints from the Digambar akhada.

In the spirit of service and giving, Sri Sri Tattva, an initiative associated with Gurudev, pledged to distribute 250 tons of food supplies during the Maha Kumbh. On Vasant Panchami alone, 10 tons of food, including ghee, pulses, spices, and biscuits, were donated to saints and monks organizing community feasts, known as bhandaras. A daily bhandara at the Art of Living camp continues to serve thousands of devotees.

During his visit, Gurudev met with several dignitaries, including Praful Patel, the Governor of Daman and Diu, and Baby Rani Maurya, Minister for Women and Child Welfare. He also interacted with many revered saints from different akhadas.

Gurudev's spiritual activities

In a conversation with the media, Gurudev shared his insights on the significance of the Kumbh Mela. He said, "The Kumbh Mela is a profound experience, offering every individual an extraordinary opportunity to awaken their spiritual consciousness. It stands as a testament to how different faiths and traditions can coexist in devotion and harmony. At a time when the world is grappling with religious divisions, people must come here to witness unity in diversity."

The evening of Vasant Panchami was marked by a divine Satsang in the presence of Gurudev, attended by Shri Devkinandan Thakur Ji and several other saints and sages. This gathering resonated with spiritual energy and devotion.

On February 3, during the Amrit Snan, a grand Rudra Puja and Rudra Homa were conducted at the Art of Living camp in the presence of Gurudev. Devotees immersed themselves in deep meditation, resonating with the sacred vibrations of the Rudram chants. During lunch, Gurudev shared a meal with Mahant Naresh Puri Ji of Mehandipur Balaji.

After the puja, Gurudev extended his blessings for Vasant Panchami, saying, "True Vasant Panchami is when all five senses are content." In the evening, a grand satsang was held at the Art of Living auditorium, where Gurudev led thousands of devotees into deep meditation.

On February 4, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will lead a special global meditation from the sacred grounds of Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj, connecting millions of people from 180 countries in a collective spiritual experience. This event is reminiscent of the historical event in 1893 when Swami Vivekananda addressed the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago, uniting people from different faiths and backgrounds in a shared spiritual experience.