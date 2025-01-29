The city of Bengaluru recently played host to India's largest arts and culture summit, Bhaav-The Expressions Summit 2025. The event was a grand spectacle, showcasing the rich tapestry of India's diverse classical and folk art forms. The summit served as a unique platform where artists performed, learned, and delved deep within themselves, creating an atmosphere of unity and harmony.

The event was marked by several memorable moments. The audience gave a standing ovation to the 94-year-old Veena Maestro, R. Vishweshvaran, who was honored with the Kala Sarthi Award 2025. The first professional Tabla Player of India, Anuradha Pal, paid tribute to Tabla legend Ustaad Zakir Hussain. Vusat Iqbal Khan of Dilli Durbar delivered a moving Sufi recital while leading Marathi actress Prajakta Mali gave a spellbinding performance.

The summit was not just about performances; it was also about conversations. The artists engaged in an authentic heart-to-heart conversation with the global humanitarian leader who envisioned this mega cultural festival, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Gurudev shared his wisdom with the artists, emphasizing the importance of being free of stress and worries to truly appreciate art.

Art as a Unifying Force

The Art of Living, under Gurudev's vision, has been promoting the idea that art can be a platform to unite people of all races, demographies, ages, interests, and opinions to come together and celebrate, for over four decades. This philosophy was echoed by Srividya Varchaswi, Director, World Forum for Art and Culture, who addressed the audience at the summit.

The spirit of Bhaav's core philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkum (One World Family) was reiterated by Vusat Iqbal, who drew parallels between the teachings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and her lessons in Sufism. She shared, the whole world is one family this is what we believe in sufism that love is the universal religion.

The summit was a celebration of the works, performances, and journeys of cultural stalwarts from the state. It highlighted the unique cultural and folk offerings of the region. Padmashri Manjamma Jogathi, the first transgender president of Karnataka Janpada Academy, enlightened the audiences about the unique Jogathi tradition, symbolizing total devotion to the divine.

A Blend of Art, Performance, and Spirituality

The uniqueness of Bhaav 2025 lies in its seamless blend of art, performance, and spirituality. The artists took time out to reconnect with themselves through meditation, learning the powerful breathing practice of Sudarshan Kriya in the pristine and high-energy atmosphere of The Art of Living International Center.

Padmashri Manjamma Jogathi shared her experience at the summit, saying, "Bhav showed me a different world. I was very happy after the meditations. The Guru (Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar) brought everyone together-the artists, worshippers, and patrons of art. This was a stage of equality. I was very happy that a wonderful event was conducted where there was no caste and gender difference. I felt like I was in a different country. I can't find words to describe how I felt."

The summit also recognized the immense contribution of the transgender community in enriching the timeless cultural fabric of India. This year, The Art of Living launched Sita Charitam, India's largest Live Performance Art Immersion, bringing together 500 artists, 30 dance, music, and art forms. This grand spectacle will travel to 180 countries with a unique script curated from more than 20 versions of the timeless epic- Ramayana and will feature songs from multiple Indigenous languages.