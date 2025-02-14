Addressing the esteemed gathering at the International Women's Conference 2025, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar delivered a profound speech on women's empowerment, emotional strength, and the role of spirituality in fostering a harmonious society. Speaking in the presence of President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot, and other guests, Gurudev emphasized that women are the cornerstone of positive change and that their empowerment is essential for the progress of families, communities, and nations.

Highlighting the importance of emotional intelligence, he asserted that women's ability to connect emotionally is a gift, not a weakness. He suggested that if more women held leadership roles globally, conflicts and societal tensions might significantly reduce or even disappear.

Gurudev also underscored the need for mental well-being, stating that in today's fast-paced world, taking time for oneself through meditation and self-reflection is essential. He called for a collective effort to build a world free from conflicts, suffering, and division, reinforcing the idea of one human family.

Full Speech by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at International Women's Conference 2025

Honorable President, Honorable Governor of Karnataka, and our dear esteemed individuals present here.

I will refer to everyone as "esteemed individuals" because this is a gathering of esteemed people. It is natural that in a positive environment, anyone who enters blossoms and progresses. A woman is the one who creates such a positive atmosphere in every home.

This is why we say that just by being present, a woman creates an environment of joy and harmony. When a woman is happy, she can uplift an entire family, a community, and even a nation. But if a woman is unhappy, the entire country suffers. For thousands of years, we have believed that we should never let a woman's tears fall. Therefore, women's empowerment is not the responsibility of a few individuals—it is a collective duty of the entire society, nation, and world.

Today, you have seen inspiring examples of women empowerment. Many women here have shared their journeys and struggles. However, there remains a significant gap between rural and urban women, and this needs to be urgently addressed.

The Role of Women in Leadership & Emotional Intelligence

Our respected President is a deeply spiritual person. She has a profound interest in meditation and inner contemplation, which are essential aspects of a balanced and evolved life. Women inherently possess the ability to rise above stress, bring communities together, and lead with compassion.

Some say women are too emotional, and they see this as a problem. But I say, it is not a problem—it is a blessing.

Because of emotions, women can connect deeply with people. Where emotions dry up, a person becomes mechanical. A society filled with mechanical individuals will never experience true happiness and peace. If we want to restore joy and unity, women must play a greater role in leadership.

Perhaps if more women were leading the world's nations, the conflicts, wars, and disputes we see today might lessen or even disappear.

India's Model for Women Empowerment

India has always been a torchbearer for women's empowerment. If we look at our mythology, the most powerful ministries are led by women:

Defense Ministry – Durga

Finance Ministry – Lakshmi

Education Ministry – Saraswati

Nothing is left for men! Men stand behind, supporting women, and this is how it should be. We need to unite the world with this vision—one human family, free from conflict, suffering, and division.

Mental Health: A Global Crisis

Today, mental health is one of the biggest challenges worldwide. Every 40 seconds, one person takes their own life. This is a crisis that cannot be ignored.

To counter this alarming trend, we must focus on better mental health support, improved education, and overall well-being. Taking just a few minutes for oneself—through meditation and self-care—can make a significant difference.

A Call to Action: Building a Better World

To everyone present here, I say this:

Divine blessings are always with you. You don't need to ask for them—they are already there whenever you choose to do something good, whenever you choose to unite people.

Let us work together to build a world that is more compassionate, progressive, and at peace.

Wishing all of you the very best.

Om Shanti.