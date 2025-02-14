The 10th edition of the International Women's Conference was inaugurated by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The conference, hosted by the Art of Living, saw the participation of over 500 delegates from 50 countries. The event was graced by several luminaries, including the Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, and Union Minister Annapurna Devi. Meenakshi Lekhi, former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; and legendary actress and Member of Parliament, Hema Malini.

The conference, themed 'Just Be,' aimed to inspire every woman to look within and discover a treasure trove of virtues, talents, and mental and spiritual strength. The goal was to enable women to make a positive and long-lasting impact on society. The President, in her address, emphasized the importance of maintaining human values in a world on the brink of technological disruption. She highlighted the crucial role of women in leading with compassion and kindness and stressed the need to work on mental health.

The global spiritual master and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the inspiration behind the IWC movement, shared his vision for women's empowerment. He emphasized the importance of a positive environment for progress and the role of women in creating such an environment. He also highlighted the significant roles assigned to women in Indian mythology, indicating the country's progressive stance on women's empowerment.

The conference was a platform for women leaders from various fields to share their experiences and insights. It aimed to inspire women to balance leadership roles with self-discovery, inner strength, self-love, and self-awareness. Over nearly two decades, the IWC has united many eminent speakers and 6,000 delegates from 115 countries. This year's conference was a sanctuary for women to reflect, inspire, have meaningful dialogue, and share their journeys.

The conference also saw the participation of the celebrated actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini, who shared her experience of balancing multiple roles with grace. Annapurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, spoke about the importance of staying grounded while chasing material success. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, spoke about a paradigm shift in India's policy-making which has changed focus "from women's development to women-led development.

The conference also recognized and awarded individuals for their valuable and inclusive contributions to service, arts, and culture. The recipients of the prestigious Vishalakshi Award included Annapurna Devi, Hema Malini, Patricia Scotland, Amla Ruia, Dr Bhagyashree Prasad Patil, Katherine Winter Sellery, R Padmavati, Sangita Jindal.