Ayush Ministry, Social Justice Dept to boost healthcare of elderly and fight social abuse

The Ministry of Ayush and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the national capital, to improve the well-being of senior citizens and address the growing concern of substance abuse.

The strategic partnership seeks to implement Ayush-based interventions to promote geriatric healthcare and combat substance abuse.

As part of the MoU, both Ministries committed to working together on various initiatives, including awareness programmes, capacity-building for service providers and the establishment of geriatric health and de-addiction units under Ayush autonomous bodies.

"Geriatric healthcare and substance abuse are critical areas that require special focus, especially as we face an ageing population and growing concerns around addiction. This collaboration between the Ministry of Ayush and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment represents a significant step towards addressing these challenges. By leveraging the holistic approach of Ayush systems alongside social welfare initiatives, we aim to empower our senior citizens and those affected by substance abuse," said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Ayush.

Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri B L Verma, underlined "the development of elderly-specific training modules, treatment protocols, yoga training programmes, sharing of preventive and curative practices, etc., under the MoU".

These programmes "will go a long way in enabling our senior citizens to lead a healthy life," he said.

The key objectives include developing cooperation, convergence, and synergy between the Ministry of Ayush and DoSJE to foster innovative initiatives for promoting the health of senior citizens, reducing the demand for drugs, addressing substance abuse, and aiding mental rehabilitation.

Further, the MoU will encourage research in the areas of geriatric health, substance abuse, and mental health, with a focus on exploring the therapeutic benefits of traditional healthcare practices.

The MoU marks a significant milestone in India's healthcare journey, combining the strengths of both Ayush systems and social justice initiatives to create a healthier and more inclusive society.

