Upcoming IPOs: 9 new public issues to hit the market next week, 6 listings scheduled

Nine new initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription next week, with three mainboards -- Ajax Engineering, Hexaware Technologies, and Quality Power -- and six SMEs to hit the market.

The Ajax Engineering IPO will open for subscription on February 10 and close on February 12.

This is a book-built issue worth Rs 1,269.35 crore and is entirely an offer for sale of 2.02 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 599 and Rs 629 per share.

The lot size decided by the company is of a minimum 23 shares. The minimum amount a retail investor needs to apply for the IPO is Rs 14,467.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers for the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar.

The Hexaware Technologies IPO will be available for bidding from February 12 to February 14.

This IPO is a book-built issue valued at Rs 8,750 crore and consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.36 crore shares.

The price band has been set between Rs 674 and Rs 708 per share.

The lot size of the IPO is 21 and the minimum amount required by a retail investor to apply for the offering is Rs 14,868.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, J.P. Morgan India, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, and IIFL Securities are managing the issue, with KFin Technologies as the registrar.

The Quality Power IPO will open for subscription on February 14 and close on February 18.

This book-built issue includes a fresh issue worth Rs 225 crore along with an offer for sale of 1.49 crore shares.

The company is yet to announce its price band, according to its filing.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the lead manager for this IPO, while Link Intime India is handling the registrar services.

Additionally, six new companies are set to be listed on the stock exchanges in the coming days.

