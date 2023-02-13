Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the biggest biennial aerospace exhibition, Aero India, in Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force Station. The celebrated air show marks the rise of a strong and self-reliant "New India" as the country emerges as a hub for manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters, equipment and new-age avionics.

"Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records," PM Modi said inaugurating the five-day air show.

Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru

Karnataka is hosting the show for the 14th time. This is the biggest airshow and a maximum number of foreign defence ministers, Air Force CEOs are attending. An exhibition has been organised on a 35,000 square feet area with 600 to 809 shows. As many as 98 foreign dignitaries are participating. The number of agreements are expected to be more this time.

This year's theme for Aero India is "The runway to a billion opportunities." It displays India's growth in the aerospace sector and defence capabilities at its finest.

Speaking at the inaugural of the show, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said: "This edition of the aeroshow is really special in terms of size, performance and exhibits. This is one of the largest airshows internationally. India has once again proved its capability in the defence sector. To make India the greatest global power in the future, Karnataka will be one of the greatest contributors in terms of economy, social order and defence."

"In the global sky, India has emerged as a star which is not only shining but also illuminating others with its glow," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at the ceremony. "Aero India is a showcase of aerospace that has 2 important characteristics - height and speed. These two qualities define the working and personality of the PM. Height of integrity and commitment for India, speed of decision making and delivering results."

Key highlights from Aero India 2023:

In a powerful demonstration, Rafael fighter jets led the flypast at the inaugural ceremony.

Three Sukhoi-30 flew in a Trishul formation to the spectators' awe.

Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft performed remarkably complex manoeuvres.

Wing commander SP John flew the Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' to perform aerobatic display.

C17 Globemaster led a Suryakiran aerobatics team in an arrow formation.