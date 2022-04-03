A total of 2,042 security personnel from across the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) died in the last three years in the line of duty, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Giving the information in response to a Parliamentary Question, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said that these included 47 gazetted officers while the remaining 1,195 were non-gazetted personnel of the general duty cadre.

According to the data, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost six officers and 303 other ranks in 2019, five officers and 283 other ranks in 2020 and seven officers and 346 other ranks in 2021.

The Border Security Force lost five officers and 190 other ranks in 2019, seven officers and 266 other ranks in 2020, and eight officers and 252 other ranks in 2021.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police lost four officers and 92 other ranks in 2019, one officer and 100 other ranks in 2020 and two officers and 103 other ranks in 2021.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) saw 15 other ranks die in 2019, one officer and nine other ranks in 2020 and none in 2021 while the Assam Rifle lost two other ranks in 2019, five in 2020, and one officer and five other ranks in 2021.

The Sashastra Seema Bal lost five officials in 2019, 14 in 2020, and five in 2021.

Rai also informed that the Welfare and Rehabilitation Board for Central Armed Police Forces provides assistance to the dependents of the deceased personnel, including counseling for their employment.

The benefits admissible to next of kin of CAPFs and Assam Rifles personnel who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty, inter alia, includes the Central ex-gratia lump-sum compensation ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 45 lakh, liberalised Family Pension under Central Civil Services (Extra Ordinary Pension) Rules, 1939, all other normal service benefits such as Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG), leave encashment, Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS), and General Provident Fund.

The next of kin also gets ex-gratia and other type of financial assistance from Risk/Welfare/Benevolent Fund of the Force concerned in accordance with the norms of the Fund and a public contribution up to Rs 15 lakh through 'Bharat ke Veer' online portal.

Parents of married deceased personnel also get additional financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to from 'Bharat ke Veer' corpus while an "Operational Casualty Certificate" is issued, entitling them to certain benefits like air and rail travel fare concession and allotment of retail petroleum outlet.

There is compassionate appointment for eligible dependents in accordance with government rules while there are some quota for wards for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, and the Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme - at the rate of Rs 3,000 per month for girls and Rs 2,500 per month for boys.

The martyrs' family also get compensation/assistance from some states/Union Territories.

(With inputs from IANS)