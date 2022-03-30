Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed that a burqa-clad woman, who hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Sopore on Tuesday, has been identified. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar is confident that the woman will be arrested soon.

"The woman who hurled a bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified. She will be arrested soon," Kumar told media persons. He said that special teams have already been constituted to nab the woman.

Woman caught on camera while throwing a grenade

A burqa-clad woman hurled a bomb at a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town on Tuesday evening. The entire scene was caught on CCTV cameras.

In the video, the woman stopped in the middle of the road then took out the grenade from her bag and throws it at the CRPF bunker in a hurry. The road had a couple of pedestrians and two-wheelers passing by. Soon after throwing the bomb, she can be seen running away from the spot thereafter.

Killed journalist-turned-terrorist was planning to attack soft targets

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that two terrorists, including a former journalist, were planning to attack soft targets in Srinagar city. IGP said that both the terrorists belong to the Anantnag district. Journalist-turned-terrorist Rayees Ahmed Bhat was involved in a series of activities as there were two FIRs registered against them.

"The killed terrorists were tasked to attack soft targets in the city," the IGP said. He said that some journalists were misusing media and spreading fake news and resorting to anti-national activities. "Though their number is very less, I urge them to refrain from doing it," he said.