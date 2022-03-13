Within hours after the gruesome killing of a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terrorist involved in this incident. One Over-Ground Worker (OGW) was also arrested by the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian Amrit Pal Singh, while disclosing the arrest of the terrorist involved in this killing, said that a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area after the killing of CRPF man Mukthar Ahmad.

"During the operation, police managed to get some clues, and the killer identified as Rukhsar Sadiq Thoker, son of Mohammad Sadiq Thoker was arrested. On his disclosure, one pistol was recovered and OGW namely Aamir Ahmad Deewan was also arrested," he said.

Task assigned by LeT 'commander' to kill CRPF man on leave

According to police, during further questioning, Rukhsar Sadiq confessed that he was a close associate of active terrorist Abid Ramzan Sheikh self-styled commander of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, and was a hybrid terrorist of the said organization.

Furthermore, he revealed that he along with his associate had committed the crime on the directions of Abid Ramzan Sheikh in order to spread the terror atmosphere in the area. "Investigation in the case is going on, further leads are expected", police said.

Terrorists killed CRPF jawan who was on leave

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who was on leave, was killed in a terror attack at his native village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday evening.

The killed jawan has been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad of Check Chotipora Shopian. He was fired upon by the terrorists at his native village. He was critically injured in the attack and was shifted to hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead.

Four JeM terrorists arrested in Pulwama

Police in Pulwama arrested four terrorist associates affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). During the investigation of case FIR No. 50 and 51 of 2022 of Police Station Pulwama, it was established that four youth were actively associated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and providing logistic support, transportation, and other facilities for the commission of terrorist activities.

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather son of Mohammad Shaban Rather resident of Chewa Kallan, Naseer Ahmad Malik (Madrasa administrator) son of Abdul Hamid Malik resident of Wasoora, Rayees Ahmad Sheikh son of Gh Nabi Sheikh resident of Khanpora Newa, and Yawar Rashid Ganai son of Ab Rashid Ganai resident of Gudoora Pulwama.