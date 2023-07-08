Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel known for her role as Sakina in Gadar opposite Sunny Deol rose to fame with his first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.. opposite Hrithik Roshan. Ameesha is all set to make a comeback with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, the actress is busy promoting her film. However, the actor has been talking about the film's production house as well as the content on the OTT platform.

Ameesha Patel talks about OTT content

Recently, Ameesha spoke about the content on the OTT platform. She said, "People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn't give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism... Scenes where you have to cover your kids' eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can't access those platforms. It's not something you really want your kids to watch," she told Bollywood Hungama.

Her statement didn't go down well with social media influencer Uorfi Javed who slammed the actor.

Uorfi known for being outspoken expressed her displeasure over Bollywood star Ameesha Patel's views on OTT content. Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and shared the reel of Ameesha talking about OTT content and wrote, "What is actually gayism, lesbianism? Keep your children away from it? So when she said 'Kaho na Pyar Hai' she meant only straight people. Public figures speaking without educating themselves on such sensitive topics really irks me! Not getting work for 25 years has made her into a very bitter person."

Ameesha Patel accuses Anil Sharma Productions of mismanagement

A few days ago, Ameesha Patel accused Anil Sharma Productions for 'mismanagement' on the 'Gadar 2' set. In a series of tweets, the actress mentioned , "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers, and others, etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company (sic)."

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Anil Sharma dismissed Ameesha Patel's claims against his production house.

"I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous," he said.

Directed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' features Sunny Deol and Ameesha in lead roles. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on August 11, 2023.