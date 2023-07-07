The teaser of Prabhas' upcoming movie, Salaar was dropped yesterday and within a span of 24 hours the trailer clocked more than 83 million views. The power-packed, griping, intense and captivating teaser wowed the hearts and minds of the fans.

After Adipurush fans of Prabhas have been waiting with bated breath to get a glimpse of their favorite star's next. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar definitely promises to be a cinematic extravaganza that will leave audiences enthralled.

From the very first frame, Salaar grabs your attention the visuals are stunning, with each shot meticulously crafted to captivate the viewer. The canvas on which the story unfolds is vast and grand, adding to the movie's overall appeal. Prashanth Neel has left no stone unturned in ensuring that every aspect of Salaar is top-notch.

From the dialogue to the screenplay, everything will keep you hooked. One of the dialogues that proved to be whistle-worthy, "Lion, Cheetah, Tiger, and Elephant are the most dangerous animals. But not in Jurassic Park..."

And now after the mind-blowing teaser, fans are anxiously waiting for the release of the movie.

Did you know, there are almost 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City? Apart from the Prabhas, Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE is set to feature a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

The is scheduled to hit theatres on September 28, 2023, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Vivek is once again considering the box office clash with Prabhas

Prabhas' Salaar is all set to clash with Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming movie The Vaccine War. This new development has come a day after Vivek Agnihotri took a potshot at movies laced with "nonsense action with loud sound" in a series of explosive tweets amid the release of Salaar teaser.

ANNOUNCEMENT:



Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values.



It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages.



Please bless us.#TheVaccineWar pic.twitter.com/T4MGQwKBMg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2022

Film trade expert Taran Adarsh, Adarsh tweeted, "'THE VACCINE WAR' TO CLASH WITH 'SALAAR'? The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri is eyeing 28 Sept 2023 for the release date of his upcoming film The Vaccine War... Yes, the same date that has been finalised by the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar.

#Xclusiv… ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ TO CLASH WITH ‘SALAAR’?… #TheKashmirFiles director #VivekAgnihotri is eyeing 28 Sept 2023 for the release date of his upcoming film #TheVaccineWar… Yes, the same date that has been finalised by the makers of #Prabhas starrer #Salaar.



In the past,… pic.twitter.com/B5d3sp7ZRT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2023

Without taking any names, Vivek on Thursday tweeted, "People aren't born violent. Your children's minds are conditioned by glamorising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness."

For the first time ever an Indian film will release in 11 Indian languages. At @i_ambuddha & @AAArtsOfficial it’s our humble initiative to help integrate Indian film industry as one. #BharatKaApnaCinema pic.twitter.com/AZKnPGiskn — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2022

He continued, "Now glamorising extreme violence in cinema is also considered a talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as the biggest star is considered the biggest talent. And assuming the audience is super-dumb is the mother of all talent."

Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent. https://t.co/hTJnLjJGYb — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 6, 2023

His tweets came hours after the release of the Salaar teaser, in which Prabhas was dubbed as "the most violent man."

Vivek and Prabhas previously locked horns at the box office during the release of their respective films The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam last year.

However, Vivek hasn't confirmed that his film 'The Vaccine War' will clash with 'Salaar'. Meanwhile, Vivek retweeted a user's poll on "The release date of The Vaccine War".

In #TheVaccineWar Nana Patekar will be seen in never before performance. https://t.co/amTxW1juzt — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 7, 2023

