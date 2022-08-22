Jr NTR, the grandson of TDP founder and Telugu actor late NT Rama Rao, has distanced himself from politics since 2009 but his meeting with Amit Shah has given rise to speculation that he would be joining the BJP or be part of its campaign in the upcoming Telangana state assembly elections.

Home Minister Amit Shah meeting Tollywood star Jr NTR has become the latest talk of the town. Sharing a bunch of pictures from the interaction, Amit Shah tweeted, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad." He also penned a note in Telugu and tagged the actor.

Jr NTR too reposted the images with a thank you note. "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words." However, he did not give any indication over the political rumours so far.

అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటుడు మరియు మన తెలుగు సినిమా తారక రత్నం అయిన జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో ఈ రోజు హైదరాబాద్‌లో కలిసి మాట్లాడటం చాలా ఆనందంగా అనిపించింది.@tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/FyXuXCM0bZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2022

Politics aside, International film critic Clayton Davis has vouched for RRR in the Oscar nomination list this year. In an article for Variety, he wrote, "The film RRR which is a three-hour action epic is the biggest film in India's history. There is generally a lot of buzz at the moment because India is in the process of choosing a film to be selected to represent them at the Academy Award ceremony. RRR has lit up social media with its star Jr NTR, thirst traps, and visual effects."

Currently, Jr NTR is leaving no stones unturned to carry the success momentum of RRR. He has an interesting slew of lineups with some of the best directors in the nation. Up next, he is currently working on NTR 30 project. This high-octane emotional drama is directed by Kortala Siva. Jr NTR's 31st project is with KGF director Prashanth Neel.

The project is likely to go on floors in October. He is also likely to team up with Shankar, Atlee, Buchi Babu Sana, Anil Ravipudi, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Nag Ashwin for various projects. There are also reports that the actor is likely to make his Bollywood debut in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.