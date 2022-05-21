On the occasion of his birthday on May 20, NTR Jr released the first look poster for his forthcoming project with Prashanth Neel. The fierce-looking poster has Tarak spotting a beard and moustache.

The caption reads, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil His reign...But not his blood. #NTR31 @tarak9999 @prashanth_neel @MythriOfficial." Tentatively titled NTR 31, the project is jointly produced nu Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The shooting is likely to commence once Tarak completes his 30th film with Koratala Siva.

Prashanth also revealed that the NTR 31, which is his most ambitious project, was written 20 years back. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about the director's thoughts about #NTR31 reads, "This is an idea that originated in my head 20 years ago, but the magnitude and scale of the movie held me back. Finally, the stage is set today to make my dream project with my dream hero."

In an old interview, the filmmaker opened up on his relationship with Tarak, he said, "I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15 to 20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work."

Meanwhile, Tarak is all set to begin the shooting for his 30th film with Koratala Siva. The actor is undergoing an image makeover for this commercial drama. The director has revealed that the film will have mass elements and an emotional core to keep the audience glued to their seats. Earlier the team approached Alia Bhatt to play the leading lady.

However, the Bollywood actress has turned down the offer for the reason unknown. Rumour mills churn out stories of the Bollywood actress being unhappy with her role length in RRR. And now reports are out that Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor has also turned down the offer. The team has now approached Rashmika Mandanna for the role.

The actor is leaving no stones unturned to continue the RRR success further. However, none of the Rajamouli heroes has delivered a blockbuster after his film so it would be interesting to wait and watch.