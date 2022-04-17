Salman Khan's comment during an event asking why "Hindi film don't work in South," has got answers from several celebs. While praising some of the most popular southern films – RRR, Baahubali, and KGF, Salman questioned why it is not vice versa. KGF actor Yash was also one of the stars to have responded to it.

Prabhas responds

Now, Prabhas has also reacted. "War did well in Telugu as far as I know. So, the push that started from Baahubali, now KGF.... maybe Brahmastra is the starting point or before it, something could do well (down South)...we don't know which film goes well because Baahubali, Pushpa or KGF no one thought it would do so well. We thought it was (Baahubali) going to be good, we all tried and it worked. But in future, we are going to see a lot of Indian films from different industries Tamil, Telugu, Punjab."

Earlier, Salman Khan had said, "He (Ram Charan) has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well. But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here."

Ram Charan weighs in

Reacting to Salman's statement, Ram Charan had told a leading website, "I want a director from Hindi cinema to make a pan-Indian film which caters to even the South. Salman tweeted saying, I really love Ram, Rajamouli and Tarak's work why are our films not being appreciated in South. It is so candid and honest of him to say that but I believe it is not Salman ji's fault or some film's fault, it is writing; it is the director who has to transcend these boundaries of 'hamara movie idhar hi dekhenge, hamara movie udhar hi dekhenge' Every writer should write movie like Vijayendra Prasad (RRR) or Rajamouli and say 'believe in it.'"