Social media influencer Orry, who was called for interrogation by Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell, has been reported to not cooperate in the investigation.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has said that the social media influencer did not reveal much during questioning. He consistently stated that he does not know Salim Sohail Shaikh and has no connection with him, and he has never spoken with him.

Police also say that Orry claims he goes to many Bollywood parties every day, but drugs are not involved in those parties, nor does he do drugs or have anything to do with them. He said that he only goes to Bollywood parties and gets his photos taken.

Actor Siddhant Kapoor, who is also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, was also questioned for 5 hours, but he is also not cooperating with the investigation. Police found a new mobile phone in his hand. When Crime Branch officials asked Siddhant about the mobile phone, he said his old mobile was broken down, so he bought a new one just two days ago.

Meanwhile, Orry has been questioned for over 7 hours in the case on Wednesday, and officials are not satisfied with his answers, so he may be called back.

The social media sensation, who belongs to the creme de la creme of Mumbai's elite circle, was questioned with regards to a drug case. Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has become a pop-culture phenomenon without ever claiming a conventional profession. He is friends with many of the new generation actors of Bollywood, and is known for his social media posts.

Orry is the son of Suraj K. Awatramani, a businessman involved in real estate, hospitality, and beverage manufacturing. He

His trademark captions, chaotic humour, and deliberately mysterious answers to "What do you do?" have turned him into a symbol of modern celebrity culture where visibility itself is a vocation. Orry's rise comes from a perfectly calibrated blend of access and absurdity. He appears at film promotions, star-studded birthdays, fashion events, and private gatherings with the same energy, striking exaggerated poses, hugging celebrities like they're lifelong friends, and creating viral content with effortless confidence.

The social media influencer has appeared on several chat shows and has given absurdist statements.

(With inputs from IANS)