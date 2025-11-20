Popular celebrity and social media influencer Orry is known for his lavish lifestyle and is friends with all the celebrities, whether they are Gen Z star kids or Hollywood stars. Known for flaunting his affluent lifestyle on social media, Orry is often seen taking exotic vacations, flexing his new iPhone covers and is also the life of every party.

His last outing was Tara Sutaria's birthday bash with her beau Veer Pahariya. He is also seen with the Ambanis and is a close friend of Radhika Merchant. However, on Monday, Orry was summoned by the police in relation to an Rs 252 crore drug case—yes, shocking but true.

Orry has been asked to appear at the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell at 10:00 am on Thursday. As per reports, he will be questioned in connection with the case.

All you need to know about the case

The case pertains to March 2024, when the police seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as MD, valued at around Rs 252 crore, from a manufacturing facility on a farm in Sangli district.

This development comes as the investigation into the 2022 drug-trafficking racket gathers pace following the arrest of key accused Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh.

Shaikh was deported from Dubai by Crime Unit 7 in the last week of October and taken into custody by the Ghatkopar ANC on November 5, 2025.

According to police, Shaikh played a key role as a coordinator in a multi-state narcotics network operating across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The syndicate was allegedly run by drug lord Salim Dola, who is suspected of hiding in Turkey.

Who is Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh?

Shaikh is a close aide of fugitive drug kingpin Salim Dola, a key member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. The Anti-Narcotics Cell said the lavish parties organized by Shaikh were allegedly attended by Haseena Parkar's son Alishah, actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, and her brother Siddhant Kapoor.

In their remand application before a Mumbai court, police also said filmmakers Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique were allegedly present at these parties.

The Mumbai Police probe revealed that Shaikh organised rave parties in Mumbai and Dubai attended by celebrities, social media influencers and some politicians.

Who is Orry?

Orry is the son of Suraj K. Awatramani, a businessman involved in real estate, hospitality, and beverage manufacturing.

This is the 2nd time the social media influencer has been embroiled in a substance-related controversy. Earlier, Orry and seven others were booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol in a Katra hotel near the Vaishno Devi shrine. The incident violated local laws that prohibit alcohol and non-vegetarian food in Katra. An FIR was registered for hurting religious sentiments.

Ever since the news of Orry being summoned in the Rs 252-crore drugs case hit the headlines, netizens have been mocking and joking about him. Many are even getting personal and talking about his sexual preferences on social media, calling him out and trolling him. Some even said that this is his way of earning money.

