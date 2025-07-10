The Royals, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, is currently streaming on Netflix India. The series has received mixed reviews from viewers. While some netizens appreciated the show, especially Ishaan's shirtless scenes where he flaunted his abs, it was Nora Fatehi who truly stole the spotlight.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar faced backlash, particularly for her appearance, with many commenting on her lips. Several viewers also felt that Ishaan and Bhumi lacked on-screen chemistry.

Despite the lukewarm response and a rather lacklustre script, the makers have announced season 2 of the show. The cast is shooting for the film. Amid their busy schedule, the star cast hosted a private celebration, which was attended by Orry, Bhumi, Kim Sharma, Dino Morea, and others.

Several photos and videos from the bash have gone viral on social media.

In the pictures, Orry is seen posing with Bhumi in his signature style, resting his hand on her chest. Other candid shots show Orry and Bhumi smiling widely, while more photos show him doing the same with Dino Morea.

Netizens criticised Orry for his inappropriate pose, particularly the one where his hand is placed on Bhumi's chest.

One user commented, "Why do they allow Orry to touch them like this?"

Another wrote, "Bhumi's lips look awful."

About Netflix's upcoming line-up

Netflix India's official Instagram handle dropped the announcement poster for Season 2, and captioned, "Old money, new blood, and a new season is in the works. The Royals Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix."

Apart from The Royals, Netflix India also took to their social media platforms to announce a lineup of upcoming projects and the next instalments of popular shows, including Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, Black Warrant Season 2, and Mismatched Season 4.