Netflix's latest period drama The Royals, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, is now streaming and generating buzz across social media.

Ever since the trailer dropped, The Royals has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some praised the extravagant costumes, grand makeup, regal themes, and lavish set design that align well with the show's royal theme, others criticised the lack of finesse in performance. Many viewers pointed out that the cast, including supporting actors, struggled with poise and diction, particularly in delivering dialogues that demand gravitas, such as those spoken by the character of the 'Maharaja'.

What is the series about?

The story centres around Aviraj Singh (played by Ishaan Khatter), a polo-playing prince set to inherit the fading royal lineage of Morpur after his father's death. Bhumi Pednekar plays Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a self-made entrepreneur. The plot follows their journey as they come together to convert the crumbling haveli and its eccentric residents into a luxury bed-and-breakfast.

As the story unfolds, Aviraj and Sophia fall in love. However, complications arise with the arrival of Nora Fatehi's character, Aviraj's ex, who also hails from a royal family. Their families begin to consider a probable alliance and marriage between Aviraj and Nora. Will Aviraj uphold tradition and family expectations, or will he follow his heart?

Despite the fresh pairing of Ishaan and Bhumi, many netizens found their chemistry lacking. Ishaan's shirtless scenes were labelled unnecessary, while Bhumi's performance and the overall weak screenplay failed to captivate audiences.

The series also features Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles.

In addition to a storyline some have called "cringe-worthy" and "predictable," a few steamy pool scenes between Ishaan and Nora Fatehi have drawn attention.

A user wrote, "I just finished watching The Royals, and I honestly believe the storyline could have been SO MUCH BETTER. EVERYTHING seemed so inspired by how Gossip Girl played its story around the elite of New York City. The Royals did the same and it could not be executed well. I was expecting so much more out of this. And everything was just so BASIC!! It was predictable throughout.. However, I loved Ishaan's acting and Bhumi was not needed. I hated her lip biting THROUGHOUT! Radhika could have played this role better or anyone who does not look as made up as her character did."

Another user wrote, "Bhumi's face - what has she done to it?!?! It made the show so difficult to watch!"

The next one said, "Slow, feels dragged, but makes you realise Ishan is such a great actor!"

The Royals marks Ishaan Khatter's return to screens following his Hollywood debut in Netflix's thriller series The Perfect Couple, led by Nicole Kidman.