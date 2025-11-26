Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (Ghatkopar unit) on Wednesday for questioning in connection with a Rs 252 crore drugs case. He had earlier been summoned on November 20 but failed to appear.

Today, he finally showed up, and several videos and photos captured him getting mobbed by paparazzi and even being pulled by NCB staff as he arrived at the office for questioning, which didn't go down well with his fans and followers. They slammed the NCB officers and claimed he is not a criminal.

In the videos that have gone viral, Orry is seen evading paps as he reaches the NCB office after receiving summons. His bodyguards, wearing hoodies that had "liver protection" written on them with Orry's animated graphics, were seen safeguarding Orry, while paps were running alongside and pulling him for bytes, photos, and videos.

Another clip shows, amid the chaos, he made his way to the office when an ANC official seemed to grab him. Irritated, Orry asked the officer not to, saying, "Why is he pulling? Aisa mat kheecho..."

Siddhant Kapoor questioned for 5 hours in the Rs 252 crore drug case

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Siddhant Kapoor appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Ghatkopar Unit, where he was questioned for nearly five hours.

He arrived at the ANC office around 1 pm and, after the questioning, left at 6 pm. During the five-hour interrogation, ANC officers reportedly recorded a detailed 10–12-page statement.

Viral videos show Siddhant being pulled out of his car as he was taken in for questioning.

Maharashtra: In the ₹252 crore drugs case, Bollywood actor Siddhant Kapoor appeared before the Ghatkopar unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell for questioning and was interrogated for nearly five hours. After the session concluded, he exited the ANC office pic.twitter.com/HlMrVhnBne — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2025

Last week, Orry was summoned for questioning on Thursday following claims made by alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who was recently deported from Dubai and has alleged links to the Dawood Ibrahim gang. As per reports in HT, Shaikh said during interrogation that he had organised lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai, allegedly attended by several high-profile figures, including Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, filmmakers Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

Despite getting a summons, Orry refused to appear before NCB and missed the date, seeking time from officers as he needed to consult his lawyers. But the very next day, several videos of Orry surfaced online showing him singing and dancing at the Travis Scott concert held in Mumbai. In one of the videos, he can be seen vibing to Travis' latest hits and asking a friend to put light on his face while shooting his video.

Who is Orry?

Orhan Awatramani is a Mumbai-based socialite, lifestyle influencer, and pop-culture personality. He is known for his flashy and flamboyant fashion, globe-trotting lifestyle and constant presence at high-profile parties,

Orry is best friends with Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and international stars.