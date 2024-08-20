Optiemus Electronics, a prominent Indian company, has made a strategic foray into the telecom equipment manufacturing sector, marking a significant milestone in the country's pursuit of self-sufficiency in telecommunications. This development aligns with the Indian government's concerted efforts to promote indigenous design and manufacturing of telecom equipment, in accordance with the 'Make in India' initiative, thereby bolstering the nation's technological autonomy and industrial capabilities.

Optiemus Electronics has partnered with Tata Group's Tejas Networks for this venture. The collaboration will see the production of a wide array of telecom equipment products such as 4G base band units, remote radio heads, ONT/ONU, broadband switches, and routers. These products will be manufactured at Optiemus's Noida facility, which is one of the two manufacturing units the company has in the city.

A. Gururaj, the Managing Director of Optiemus Electronics, expressed his enthusiasm about the venture, stating, It is a momentous occasion as we expand our manufacturing capabilities to foray into the growing industry of telecom equipment manufacturing.

This sentiment was echoed by V Sembian, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Tejas Networks, who said, In our continuous pursuance towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, adding Optiemus, as one of our manufacturing partners, will provide a boost to the domestic manufacturing of telecom products. The partnership between Optiemus and Tejas Networks is a significant stride towards the 'Make in India' initiative in telecom manufacturing. It is expected to significantly enhance the domestic manufacturing capabilities of telecom equipment, thereby reducing the country's dependence on imports.

The Indian government has been actively promoting domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment. Last year, India-manufactured telecom equipment was exported to over 100 countries, with the export value exceeding $18.2 billion. This is a testament to the global competitiveness of Indian manufacturers, who have managed to make their mark in Western nations, including the US, despite fierce global competition.

Tejas Networks, over the last decade, has evolved as a trusted partner in the Indian telecom ecosystem. The company designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense, and government entities in over 75 countries.

The Indian government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has played a crucial role in boosting the domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment. The scheme has led to telecom equipment manufacturing sales crossing Rs 50,000 crore, creating more than 17,800 direct jobs and many more indirect jobs. The telecom equipment production exceeded the milestone of Rs 50,000 crore with exports at about Rs 10,500 crore, according to the Ministry of Communications.

Optiemus Electronics' foray into telecom equipment manufacturing has also had a positive impact on its financial performance. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.3% to Rs 12.14 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 9.39 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 75% YoY to Rs 492.66 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company's stock performance has also been impressive. The multibagger stock has gained 121% in one year and risen 116% in two years. The stock zoomed 300% in the last three years. Total 2.43 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.27 crore on BSE.

Partnership between Optiemus Electronics and Tejas Networks is a significant step towards self-reliance in telecom equipment manufacturing in India. It aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative and is expected to boost domestic production, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and contribute to the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The venture also underscores the global competitiveness of Indian manufacturers, who are now exporting telecom equipment to over 100 countries. With the government's supportive policies and initiatives like the PLI scheme, the future of telecom equipment manufacturing in India looks promising.