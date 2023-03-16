Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with the leaders of like-minded Opposition parties in his chamber in the Parliament premises.

Besides the Congress, DMK, NCP, SP, RJD, BRS, CPI(M), CPI, SS (Uddhav), JD(U), JMM, MDMK, AAP, VCK, and IUML attended the meeting.

The opposition has decided to press for the demand of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in the Adani row.

The Opposition MPs from both Houses have given adjournment notices on the demand of JPC in Hindenburg-Adani row.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend Parliament amid the government demanding an apology for his statement in the House. He is likely to address the media as the impasse between the opposition and government is unlikely to end.

(With inputs from IANS)