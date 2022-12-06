Mallikarjun Kharge makes history; becomes first non-Gandhi Congress chief in two decades Close
Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar at the Parliament lawns in the national capital on his death anniversary.

Kharge tweeted, "We are Indians, firstly and lastly."

" Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar "On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb, it is time to reaffirm the ideals of - liberty, equality, fraternity and justice, which he truly championed. Social transformation is the foundation for any progress."

New Delhi : Congress MPs, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Cong Party Leader Adhir Chowdhury offered floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament, on his death anniversary on Tuesday, December 06, 2022.IANS

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted, "Humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his punyatithi. As the chief architect of Constitution of India & as a social reformer, he dedicated his life to uphold the ideals of social justice & equality. His life & principles would always be a guiding light."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Rajasthan for his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

New Delhi : Congress MPs, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Cong Party Leader Adhir Chowdhury offered floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament, on his death anniversary on Tuesday, December 06, 2022.IANS

December 6 is observed as the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, or the death anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution.

(WIth inputs from IANS)

