Constitution Day also is known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated in our country on 26th November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from 26th January 1950.

The preamble of Indian Constitution declares India as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain unity and integrity of the nation.

How is the Constitution Day observed?

Various sections of the society will do a mass reading of the Preamble to the Constitution at 11:00 am on the Constitution Day. Like every year, each Ministry/ Department/ Organisation will take up a mass reading of Preamble of the Constitution to mark the occasion. Talks, discussions and seminars will also take place all over the country on Constitution Day.

The aim is to publicise the glorious and rich composite culture and diversity of our nation. Further, it aims to create awareness of Fundamental Duties as enshrined in the Indian Constitution. As citizens of our great nation, we believe firmly in Gandhian thought that 'The true source of rights is a duty.

If we all discharge our duties, rights will not be far to seek' and as said by Sardar Patel, 'Every Indian should forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jaat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties'.

The activities on Constitution Day will see participation and cooperation from all Ministries/ Departments at the Centre/State, Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Undertakings, Armed Forces and Central Public Organisations etc. Further to make it a peoples' movement, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has interacted with the entire nation through 'Mann ki Baat' on November 24, 2019.

The President of India, the Vice President of India, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of Lok Sabha, the Minister for Law & Justice and all Members of Parliament will participate in a special function being organised in the Central Hall of the Parliament on the Constitution Day.

A Digital Photo Exhibition will be inaugurated and a Portal on Youth Parliament Scheme will also be launched on this occasion. As a mark of solidarity and an appeal to citizens of India to exhort their contribution during the campaign, an electronically signed Pledge by the Prime Minister be rendered to the public at large.

Facts and history of the Constitution of India