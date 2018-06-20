After weeks of teasing, Chinese technology major Oppo unveiled the much awaited Android flagship Find X in Paris. It is first 'Find' series phone to debut after a long gap of four years and it comes with truckload of features that are sure to give established brands a run for their money.

As advertised prior to the launch, the highlights of the Oppo Find X are its display design and camera hardware. It flaunts an impressive 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, highest in the smartphone industry.

This feat was possible thanks to the ingenious Oppo engineers. They have a created a fast sliding camera tray that hides both the front and back of the camera. But, once you tap the camera icon on the screen, the top-portion slides out showing the camera and the company claims, it pops up in just 0.5 seconds.

Oppo has ditched the physical fingerprint sensor and is betting big on its front-camera for Face unlocking feature which is said to be far more superior as it uses 15,000 facial points to recognise the face and has False Rejection Ratio (FFR) score of 1 in million compared to the former, which has 1 in 50,000 (FRR).

The new Find X comes with 25MP AI front camera with dedicated Flood illuminator, IR camera, Dot projector so that the phone will be able to recognise owner's face even in the pitch dark condition. Like the iPhone X, it also supports Portrait mode with different light settings help capture different moods and worthy of sharing them on social media platforms. It also boasts Apple's Animoji-like feature called as 'Omoji'. The front snapper will record the facial expression of the user and mimic it on animal babies– penguin, duck, and horse, and a hippo— characters available in the phone system. The user can then share the funny cartoons on social media channels.

On the back, Oppo Find X houses dual-cameras (16MP+20MP) with LED flash.

Both front and back cameras are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based algorithm. For the former, it will be able to offer beautification mode to enhance the selfie in terms of adjusting colour tones of the skin, remove Acne scars and more.

Once AI is activated, the main camera will automatically detect different types of scenes such as food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset, and make optimal changes in settings to get good quality images.

Other stipulated features include, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Android 8.1 Oreo based ColorOS 5.1, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 3,730mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also boasts VOOC flash fast charging capability.

Oppo Find X price and availability details:

The new Oppo Find X comes in two colours— Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue—for €999 (approx. $1,156/Rs 78,768). It will be made available globally from August onward. It is also hosting local launch events in China later this month on June 29.

As far as India is concerned, the company has confirmed to showcase the Find X and also probably reveal the pricing details on July 12.

There's more...

The company also announced special Find X Lamborghini edition with carbon fibre shell on the back, gold-hued logos of both the companies with 3D effect. Another notable aspect of the device is its Super VOOC flash technology, which the company claims can fully charge the phone from 0-to-100 per cent (3400mAh) in just 35 minutes.

It costs €1699 (approx. $1,966/Rs 1,33,857) and will be released in select markets from August onward.

Key specifications of Oppo Find X:

Model Oppo Find X Display 6.42-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED panoramic arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 19.5:9 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 Processor 10nm class 64-bit 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core GPU Adreno 630 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Camera Main: 16MP with F2.0 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) + 20MP with F2.2 aperture, LED flash, AI

Front: 25MP F2.0 aperture, flood illuminator, ranging sensor IR camera, receiver, Dot projector for the facial recognition system Battery 3,730mAh with VOOC flash fast charging capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (type: nano+nano), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C-audio, DSP module, NXP noise reduction Dimensions 56.7 × 74.3 × 9.4mm Weight 186g Colours Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue Price €999 (approx. $1,156/Rs 78,768)

