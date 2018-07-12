After weeks of teasing, Oppo finally pulled the wraps off the company's Android flagship Find X in New Delhi on Thursday, July 12.

The new Oppo Find X will be available exclusively online via Flipkart and interested consumers can book the device from July 25. The e-commerce company has promised to deliver the device from August 2, a day before retail availability in brick-and-mortar stores.

The new Oppo Find X comes in two colours — Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue — for Rs 59,990.

The USP of the Oppo Find X is its display design and camera hardware. It flaunts an impressive 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, highest in the smartphone industry.

Ingenious Oppo engineers have succeeded in creating a unique design that makes full utilisation of the front-panel without losing display real estate for physical components such as the camera. They have a created a fast sliding camera tray that hides both the front and back of the camera. But, once you tap the camera icon on the screen, the top-portion slides out showing the camera and the company claims, it pops up in just 0.5 seconds.

Oppo banking on its sophisticated front-camera for Face unlocking feature which is said to be far more superior than other rival brand and also physical fingerprint sensor. It uses 15,000 facial points to recognise the face and has a False Rejection Ratio (FFR) score of 1 in million compared to the former, which has 1 in 50,000 (FRR).

The new Find X comes with 25MP AI front camera with dedicated Flood illuminator, IR camera, Dot projector so that the phone will be able to recognise owner's face even in the pitch dark condition. It also supports Portrait mode with a different light setting to help capture different moods and worthy of sharing them on social media platforms. It also boasts Apple iPhone X-like Animoji capability and is being called 'Omoji'. The front snapper will record the facial expression of the user and mimic it on animal babies– penguin, duck, and horse, and a hippo— characters available in the phone system. The user can then share the funny cartoons on social media channels.

On the back, Oppo Find X houses dual-cameras (16MP+20MP) with LED flash.

Both front and back cameras are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based algorithm. For the former, it will be able to offer beautification mode to enhance the selfie in terms of adjusting colour tones of the skin, remove Acne scars and more.

Once AI is enabled, the main camera will automatically detect the different type of scenes such as food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset, and make optimal changes in settings to get good quality images.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android Oreo OS and 3,730mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also boasts VOOC flash fast charging capability.

One more thing...

The company has also announced a special Find X Lamborghini edition, but it will be released in India later in the year and price details will be revealed on social media channels.

For those unaware, it boasts a carbon fibre shell on the back, gold-hued logos of both the companies with 3D effect. Another notable aspect of the device is its Super VOOC flash technology, which the company claims can fully charge the phone from 0-to-100 per cent (3,400mAh) in just 35 minutes.

In Europe, it costs €1,699 (approx. $1,966/Rs 1,33,857) and we expect the price to more or less the same in India as well.

Key specifications of Oppo Find X:

Model Oppo Find X Display 6.42-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED panoramic arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 19.5:9 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 Processor 10nm class 64-bit 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core GPU Adreno 630 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Camera Main: 16MP with F2.0 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) + 20MP with F2.2 aperture, LED flash, AI

Front: 25MP F2.0 aperture, flood illuminator, ranging sensor IR camera, receiver, Dot projector for the facial recognition system Battery 3,730mAh with VOOC flash fast charging capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (type: nano+nano), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C-audio, DSP module, NXP noise reduction Dimensions 56.7 × 74.3 × 9.4mm Weight 186g Colours Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue Price Rs 59,990

