After weeks of teasing, the popular Chinese smartphone-maker Oppo is all geared up to unveil the company's brand new marquee mobile Find X in India later today.

The programme is slated to kick off at 12:30 pm in New Delhi. The company has made arrangements to webcast the entire event online via the official website so that fans can catch the live action on smartphones and PC.

It can be noted that Oppo Find X made its global debut in London last month. Its specifications are already under public domain, but its price is still a mystery and we'll soon know it in a few hours from now.

The highlight of Oppo Find X is its display design and camera hardware. It flaunts an impressive 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, highest in the smartphone industry.

This feat was possible thanks to the ingenious Oppo engineers who successfully increased the real estate of the display and yet keeping the device's structure not too big for single hand operation. They have a created a fast sliding camera tray that hides both the front and back of the camera. But, once you tap the camera icon on the screen, the top-portion slides out showing the camera and the company claims, it pops up in just 0.5 seconds.

Oppo has ditched the physical fingerprint sensor and is banking on its advanced front-camera for Face unlocking feature which is said to be far more superior. It uses 15,000 facial points to recognise the face and has False Rejection Ratio (FFR) score of 1 in million compared to the finger scanner, which has 1 in 50,000 (FRR).

The new Find X comes with 25MP AI front camera with dedicated Flood illuminator, IR camera, Dot projector so that the phone will be able to recognise owner's face even in the pitch dark condition. On the back, it houses dual-cameras (16MP+20MP) with LED flash.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android Oreo and 3,730mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also boasts VOOC flash fast charging capability.

Rumours are rife that the company might also unveil the special Find X Lamborghini edition. IIt is expected to set you back by €1699 (approx. $1,966/Rs 1,33,857) and will be released in select markets from August onward.

As far as the generic model is concerned, it is expected to be offered in two colours— Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue/. In Europe, it costs €999 (approx. $1,156/Rs 78,768) and in India too, the price of the device is more or less likely to remain the same.

How to watch Oppo Find X India launch live online:

When the clock strikes 12:00 pm, head to Oppo India official page (here) and sit back to watch the event unfold.

Key specifications of Oppo Find X:

Model Oppo Find X Display 6.42-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED panoramic arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 19.5:9 OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 Processor 10nm class 64-bit 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core GPU Adreno 630 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Camera Main: 16MP with F2.0 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) + 20MP with F2.2 aperture, LED flash, AI

Front: 25MP F2.0 aperture, flood illuminator, ranging sensor IR camera, receiver, Dot projector for the facial recognition system Battery 3,730mAh with VOOC flash fast charging capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (type: nano+nano), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C-audio, DSP module, NXP noise reduction Dimensions 56.7 × 74.3 × 9.4mm Weight 186g Colours Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue Price €999 (approx. $1,156/Rs 78,768)

