Congress MP and northeast leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday moved the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had said on Tuesday that it will be bringing a no-confidence motion against the government in an attempt to make it respond to raging issues, including the Manipur situation.

This came after days of disruption in both Houses of Parliament over the opposition demands of a detailed discussion on the Manipur situation, where ethnic clashes erupted on May 3.

The BJP has rejected the Opposition's demand that PM Modi should speak on Manipur in both the Houses. Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said that a notice for no-confidence motion against the Modi government has been submitted in the Speaker's office.

Speaking to the media, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that we are moving the no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, senior leader Kapil Sibal in a tweet said, "No Confidence Motion. When the Prime Minister lacks confidence to make a statement in Parliament; keeps 'maun' (silence) on the crimes against women in Manipur till the Supreme Court comments, keeps 'maun' on Brij Bhushan, says no territory occupied by China How can INDIA have confidence in him?"

INDIA leders attend Kharge's meeting

Meanwhile, leaders from INDIA parties attended a meeting in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha ahead of the fifth day of the Monsoon Session.

In a tweet, the Congress said, "INDIA wants that there should be a discussion on Manipur in the House, but the Modi government is running away from the discussion. Today, a meeting of opposition parties was held in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha regarding this demand."

The Opposition have been demanding a detailed statement by the Prime Minister in Parliament over the Manipur situation. The Opposition have also been demanding a detailed discussion in Parliament.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday accused the BJP of obstructing the functioning of Parliament and expressed the need to hold the government accountable and address the concerns of the people.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader announced that INDIA plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha, citing the escalating situation in Manipur and the growing concerns about potential instability in the Northeast region.

Chadha clarified that the primary objective of the motion is to initiate an extensive and meaningful discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur and the Northeast region.

"A no-confidence motion traditionally serves as an instrument to compel the Prime Minister to address the issues raised. It is a legitimate parliamentary mechanism to hold the government accountable and prompt it to address critical matters affecting the nation. By utilizing this instrument, INDIA seeks to emphasize the urgency of the situation and demand accountability from the ruling government," he stated.

Chadha emphasised that regardless of the outcome of the motion, such legitimate parliamentary instruments strengthen India's democracy.

(With inputs from IANS)