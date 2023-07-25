Manipur violence: Timeline of clashes, issues with Kuki community and the road ahead Close
Manipur violence: Timeline of clashes, issues with Kuki community & the road ahead

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended for the remaining Parliament's Monsoon Session for unruly behaviour on the Manipur violence issue, continued his sit-in protest on Tuesday also.

After being suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP sat on a sit-in protest near Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises.

Sanjay Singh
AAP's Sanjay Singh continues sit-in protest in Parliament premises.(Photo:@SanjayAzadSln/Twitter)IANS

He was joined by several other opposition MPs on Monday afternoon and Monday night, including Congress MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) RS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Deb and others.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visitIANS

On Tuesday morning too, Singh continued with his sit-in protest over his suspension.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding a detailed statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and a detailed discussion over the Manipur situation.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read