In a scathing response, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for likening India to the East India Company. Rahul Gandhi asserted that despite any derogatory labels, they stand united as India and are committed to healing Manipur's wounds and rebuilding the essence of the nation.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi declared, "Mr. Modi, call us whatever you like. We are India. We will extend our helping hand to heal Manipur's pain and console every woman and child. Love and peace shall return for all our people as we reconstruct the idea of India in Manipur."

These remarks came after Prime Minister Modi, during a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, stated that both the East India Company and the Indian National Congress were products of British creation. Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressing the media after the meeting, revealed the Prime Minister's statement regarding the curious connection with the term "INDIA" used by various entities, including terrorist organizations.

The Prime Minister further expressed his frustration with the opposition, referring to them as "directionless" and seemingly pointing to their association with the term "INDIA."

Congress General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal condemned the Prime Minister's stance, emphasizing the generations of sacrifice made for the nation. He criticized those who equated the motherland with terrorism, insinuating a lack of love for the country on their part. He also ridiculed the government's use of catchphrases like Digital India, Start-Up India, and Stand-Up India while resorting to sensational statements.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties, under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), have been demanding a thorough discussion on the Manipur situation in Parliament, as well as a statement from the Prime Minister on the matter inside the House.

Reports suggest that the opposition is gearing up to present a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Modi government over the Manipur issue.