Kabir Bedi was and will remain one of the most good looking men on the bigscreen. More than his reel-life, it was his real life that always gained the spotlight. Bedi has married four times and had his fourth marriage when he was 70. On his 70th birthday, Kabir Bedi tied knot with his long-time partner, Parveen Dusanj, who was 41 back then. However, it was his "open wedding" with Protima Bedi and passionate affair with Parveen Babi that remained one of the most talked about topics for decades.
Kabir Bedi wrote down his memoir, Stories I Must Tell', during the lockdown. And one of the excerpts has his talk about his open marriage with Protima and how it caused him anxiety. TOI quotes, "Our open marriage (Kabir and Protima's) may have seemed like a good idea at first. In the end, it only caused me greater anxiety. It had led to a lack of intimacy between us. I didn't feel the love that I wanted, the caring and sharing I needed. Nor was I able to give it. The old magic had gone. I was feeling alone, empty and dejected."
The excerpt, as published by TOI further talks about how Parveen Babi was dating Danny Denzongpa when he came to know of her. And how her love for Bedi was different from that of Protima.
"Parveen Babi filled that void. She was a ravishingly beautiful actress with fair skin, long black hair and dark, mesmerising eyes. Until then, I'd always thought of her as "the girlfriend of Danny Denzongpa". He was a good-looking Sikkimese actor, two years younger than me, a year older than Parveen. In the years ahead, he would become a highly successful villain in Bollywood and be nominated for many Filmfare Awards. Parveen began her rapid rise to stardom during their four years together. Her living openly with Danny, wearing jeans and smoking in public, had given her a bohemian image in India. But, morally, she was a conservative Gujarati girl. While the rest of the Juhu gang talked about the "free sex" preaching of Guru Osho, she believed in sexual fidelity. It's what I was looking for when I fell in love with her."