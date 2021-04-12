Kabir Bedi was and will remain one of the most good looking men on the bigscreen. More than his reel-life, it was his real life that always gained the spotlight. Bedi has married four times and had his fourth marriage when he was 70. On his 70th birthday, Kabir Bedi tied knot with his long-time partner, Parveen Dusanj, who was 41 back then. However, it was his "open wedding" with Protima Bedi and passionate affair with Parveen Babi that remained one of the most talked about topics for decades.

Kabir Bedi wrote down his memoir, Stories I Must Tell', during the lockdown. And one of the excerpts has his talk about his open marriage with Protima and how it caused him anxiety. TOI quotes, "Our open marriage (Kabir and Protima's) may have seemed like a good idea at first. In the end, it only caused me greater anxiety. It had led to a lack of intimacy between us. I didn't feel the love that I wanted, the caring and sharing I needed. Nor was I able to give it. The old magic had gone. I was feeling alone, empty and dejected."

The excerpt, as published by TOI further talks about how Parveen Babi was dating Danny Denzongpa when he came to know of her. And how her love for Bedi was different from that of Protima.