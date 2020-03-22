Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi were a hit pair in the 1980's. From Namak Halal, Kaalia, Shaan, Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony among others, the on-screen couple had worked together in several blockbusters back then.

Such was their popularity that rumours of their alleged affair had started doing the rounds. However, Parveen left everyone shocked when she made some severe allegations against Big B by claiming that he attempted to kidnap and murder her.

Not just that, Parveen had reportedly filed an FIR against senior Bachchan and dragged him to the court as well. However, the court gave the superstar a clean chit after it was discovered that the actress suffered from schizophrenia, a sever mental disorder.

Later, Big B spoke about the allegation in an interview with Subhash K Jha: "The nature of her illness was such that she was terrified of people and was prone to all sorts of excessive delusions and hallucinations."

Talking about Parveen as an actress and friend, Amitabh Bachchan said: "Most of my films with Parveen were superbly successful. The audience liked us as a pair. She brought in a new, bohemian kind of leading lady to the screen. We'd work on all these films and go our own way. But because we belonged to the same social circle we'd visit each other, listen to music. She was a very fun loving, light-hearted person. Always full of joie de vivre!

She never interfered with anyone's work. On the sets, you barely knew she was around. She completely minded her own business. What happened to her is really sad. I feel very bad for her. We'd meet socially very often."

Parveen died a lonely death on January 20, 2005. She was found dead at her house after the watchman told police that she had not picked up milk packets and newspapers from outside her door for three days. She had spent the last days of her life in total isolation.