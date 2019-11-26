Amitabh Bachchan is considered to be one of the biggest superstars of this country, but do you know late actress Parveen Babi once mocked Big B for being given the tag of "megastar".

During an interview with Shekhar Suman on his TV show, a retired Parveen was seen insulting and making fun of Bachchan. When asked about the biggest joke she ever came across, the veteran actress had said that "biggest joke of the millennium" was Amitabh Bachchan being nominated for "star of the millennium".

When Parveen Babi insulted Amitabh Bachchan

"I thought the biggest joke of the millennium was Amitabh Bachchan being nominated the star of the millennium superseding Marlon Brando, Elvis Presley, Laurence Olivier, Alec Guinness, Michael Jackson, I mean everybody. And the even bigger joke was when Amitabh Bachchan was nominated among the 10 most handsome men of the Indian century. With all due respect, Amitabh Bachchan has always been known for his acting and not for his appearance," Parveen had said laughingly.

When the host tried to counter her views saying that judgment must have been made based on some polling, Parveen named other good-looking Indian men, who she thought deserved the recognition more than Amitabh.

"In the Indian century, there have been men who can be called good-looking or handsome such as Dev Anand, Firoz Khan, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, even Raj Kapoor. Of course, Dharmendra, there are so many. Even Sanjay Gandhi is a better-looking man than Amitabh Bachchan," she added. Well, we wonder what Big B himself would say about his former co-actress' not-so-pleasant comments.

Although Parveen abovementioned comments suggest that she was never much fond of Amitabh, there were rumours that the two had dated each other for a brief period.

Biggest controversy involving them

But the biggest controversy involving them had happened when Parveen had alleged that Bachchan tried to kidnap and kill her. Later, it was revealed that Parveen was suffering from Schizophrenia, which used to make her hallucinate and get terrified with people. She eventually died a lonely death in 2005.