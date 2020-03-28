Actor Kabir Bedi had ruled the hearts of millions with his dashing looks and suave personality in the 1970s and 80's. Besides gaining international recognition as a talented actor, Kabir's personal life had also grabbed a lot of attention back then. His relationship with Parveen Babi remains one of the most-talked-about B-town affairs to date.

Kabir and Parveen Babi's relationship started when the former was already married to Protima Bedi. On contrary to reports that Parveen was responsible for the married couple's divorce, Protima had once revealed in an interview that her relationship with Kabir was over much before Parveen entered his life.

"I've never held Parveen responsible for breaking up my marriage. It happened long before she entered the scene. We have stopped being a man and a woman. Sex had finished between Kabir and me. My body was not his. I am a sensuous woman and Kabir did indulge me for seven years. He could take anything from me except unfaithfulness. And I was unfaithful to Kabir. When he finally left home to shack with Parveen I was relieved! When Parveen came into his life Kabir was trying to escape from me" she had said.

'There cannot be another Kabir Bedi in my life'

Protima - model and renowned Odissi dancer - even emphasised that Kabir's relationship with Parveen didn't change her equation with him. "Kabir is and always will be my king. There cannot be another Kabir Bedi in my life."

Reacting to some conspiracy theories that Protima herself got Kabir and Parveen closer, she had said: "It's true that I encouraged Kabir and Parveen to have an affair and why not? I was then busy trying to untangle complications from my own life and wanted Kabir off my back. Kabir and I no longer attracted each other sexually. Why should I have been the dog, sorry bitch in the manger? Kabir needed a social outlet. It was at a party in my house that I saw them giving each other the vibes and I went out of my way to encourage them."

Mother of two, Protima, further revealed that despite giving Kabir the freedom of having affair outside their marriage, he wanted to walk out on her and their children.

"Parveen came to me the next day and told me about it. I told her that I didn't mind and they could go ahead. I wanted them to have fun. But at the same time, I told Parveen not to make the mistake of getting serious about Kabir. And then one day Kabir came and told me he would be spending all his nights with Parveen. He was moving out. The bloody fool. I gave him everything plus his freedom. He could have had his affairs. He could have done anything. He didn't need to walk out on the kids and me. We could all have been one big family!" she added.