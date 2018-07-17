Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, on Tuesday, urged tourists not to misbehave with women under the influence of alcohol while welcoming chief minister Manohar Parrikar's announcement of fines for drinking and littering in public.

Ajgaonkar also said that only those disciplined "good tourists" were welcome in Goa, who were willing to preserve the state's culture, natural beauty and the spirit of the coastal state.

We urge people and tourists to not misbehave with any girl or woman. Because our Goa is famous all over India and the world. People come here to see our culture and our natural beauty. Goa's discipline, culture and Goenkarponn (Goanness) should be preserved. There will be no compromise on anyone who is drunk and misbehaves.

On Monday, July 16, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar announced that from August 15 onwards, those who drink alcohol in public would be fined Rs 2,500. Littering would also be met with steep fines, he said, adding that a notification would be issued shortly.

The Goa government is also attempting to crack down on plastic, with Parrikar lashing out at people who dump flowers wrapped in plastic after offering them to God.

At the announcement, Parrikar said:

There is something called civic responsibility. The footpath which is developed along the river in Panaji city is being used by the people for drinking beer.

Ajgaonkar said the Rs 2,500 fine was less and should be hiked considerably. "They should be fined as much as possible."

When asked if the fine would deter tourists from visiting Goa, a state which has a liberal and a low excise regime on alcohol, Ajgaonkar said: "There is no question of it affecting tourists."

Goa is one of the top beach and nightlife tourism destinations in the country and attracts more than six million tourists every year. The new fine will limit drinking to bars and restaurants, meaning that beer on the beach is now a thing of the past.