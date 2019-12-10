Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted 50 kg of onions from a rickshaw puller in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Monday, December 9, while he was not his way to deliver the onions to a hotel.

A complaint has been filed in the matter by Feroz Ahmad Raein, from whose shop the onions were bought.

The police said: "According to the report, Yamuna, a rickshaw puller, was carrying six sacks of onions to a hotel in Golghar area. As he reached the Alahdadpur trisection, a man came before his rickshaw. Meanwhile, two persons came on a motorcycle from behind and looted a sack of onion."

One sack contains nearly 50 kg of onions.

Circle Officer, Kotwali, VP Singh said that before the rickshaw puller started from the shop, Feroze had an altercation with another person over the price of onions. The shopkeeper has given a written complaint to the police post-in-charge, but the FIR will be lodged only after investigation."

He said that the CCTV footage was being scanned to verify the report.

Not an isolated incident

The incident comes days after a truckload full of onions worth Rs 30,000 were stolen from a farm in Richha village of Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh.

Prior to this, onions worth Rs 20 lakh were stolen when they were en route from Nashik in Maharashtra to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.