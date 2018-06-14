OnePlus 6 made its official debut along with the company's latest Bluetooth-based OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones on May 16. Though the former soon went on sale soon after the launch on May 21 in many regions, there has been no news on when the latter will hit stores. Well, we now finally have the release date details.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless is slated to be made available from June 19 onward exclusively on Amazon India and OnePlus.in at 12:00 pm for Rs 3,999.

A key aspect of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless is the magnetic switch. Whenever the backend of two are clipped together, they automatically switch off and when separated, they intuitively start playing the music. And also, like the OnePlus 6, it also boasts dash charging capability. It offers five hours of continuous audio from just 10 minutes of charging. If fully charged, it runs for up to 8 hours.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless also comes with a special coating and can survive rains and water splashes. Considering the features, it is one of the best in-ear headphones under Rs 5,000 price range.

OnePlus Bullets key features

Connectivity: Qualcomm aptX and Bluetooth 4.1

Bluetooth range: 10 meters

Audio quality: 9.2mm horn size and Energy Tubes

Battery life: 8 hours of continuous playback

Dash Charge: Just 10 minutes of charging offers up to 5 hours

Controls: In-line remote control and magnetic switch

Voice Assistance: Google Assistant

Material: Memory alloy covered in liquid silicone

Special coating: Can withstand rain shower and water splashes

