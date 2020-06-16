OnePlus is enjoying the success and positive reviews its latest OnePlus 8 series has been receiving in the last few days. In fact, the OnePlus 8 Pro sold out in a matter of seconds on first sale day, showing how popular it is in India. But it is also hard to miss the fact that OnePlus 8 series isn't affordable by the masses, which is possibly the reason why OnePlus has a change of heart about a budget smartphone.

Dubbed either OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord, the new smartphone has been fuelling the rumour mill for quite some time. Earlier it was speculated that the budget OnePlus smartphone would feature triple rear cameras, but new information has come to light that suggests there might be four cameras on the back.

OnePlus Nord: What we know so far

There's no information on what the fourth sensor would be, but earlier reports had suggested that the three sensors would be a 64MP lens paired with 16MP and 2MP shooters. The 16MP could be an ultra-wide-angle lens, the 2MP could be a depth sensor. The fourth sensor could be a 5MP macro lens, taking after the premium offering.

Other speculated features include a Snapdragon 765 processor that supports 5G. Rumours also point towards a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The most interesting aspect is the pricing, which could be the highlight of OnePlus Nord. The handset is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 for a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is possible there might be a higher-end variant, but details are scanty at the moment.

OnePlus also has other products in the offing. The company has confirmed that it will be launching two new smart TV series on July 2. If the rumours are true, OnePlus might launch its first-ever truly wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds aka OnePlus Pods. It is possible, OnePlus might launch the wireless earphones along with Nord.