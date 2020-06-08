OnePlus is planning to launch a new smart TV in India on July 2, bringing consumers another offering in its budding lineup. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday, hinting at an affordable model catering to the Indian consumers.

"It's official. We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian consumers," Lau tweeted.

Given the current scenario, the OnePlus TV launch will take place virtually via live-stream. The launch will commence at 7 p.m. next month. OnePlus revealed further details about the upcoming smart TV, suggesting it will bring premium experience across different screen sizes to the mid-range as well as the entry-level smart TV segments in India.

"In 2020, we aim to further enhance the OnePlus connected ecosystem experience. We look forward to offering a wider range of smart TVs that embody our burdenless technology experience, and also provide a truly seamless smart TV experience for our community at an accessible price range. We believe the new range of OnePlus TVs will re-define the premium experience in their respective price segments by providing unparalleled quality, coupled with best-in-class displays and premium design," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, said in a statement.

OnePlus' new strategy for TVs

OnePlus forayed into the smart TV segment last year with the launch of OnePlus TV Q1 series. While the product itself was well-received, its price tag was questionable as many criticised it. It looks like the company has heard feedback from its community and understood the importance and demand for an affordable model. It will be interesting to see how brands like Xiaomi and Realme, which have dominated the space with their competitively-placed variants, will react to OnePlus' new move.