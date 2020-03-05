OnePlus entered the TV segment with the launch of Q1 TV in September last year. Based on the lines of its Open Ear Forums for the smartphone, OnePlus has now announced the launch of a new program for its OnePlus TV community— called the OnePlus TV Product Ninjas.

OnePlus TV Product Ninjas Program

The OnePlus TV Product Ninjas Program aims to invite OnePlus fans to "build a better TV experience".

"The team will invite around ten users to closely work with product managers and create some features which will truly meet your needs and solve real problems," OnePlus says in a post on its forums.

The deadline to apply for the TV Product Ninjas Program is on March 9, 2020, which also happens to be the date when OnePlus is hosting its Snowbot snowball fight event in Finland to demonstrate the 5G connectivity.

How can you help make OnePlus TV?

OnePlus says that the program will be a mix of online activities and offline workshops where the TV Product Ninjas will be engaging with the product team and fellow members to "brainstorm, ideate and contribute to different aspects of the OnePlus TV."

The company expects to receive valuable contributions from the participants that could translate into usable features on the OnePlus TV.

Register for Product Ninja program

In order to become a TV Product Ninja, users need to head to the OnePlus Forums and fill out a form asking for their name, email, mobile number, gender, age, and others. The form also asks if you use a smart TV as well as the brand, size, and model of the TV you own.

What do you get in return?

OnePlus is surely getting a lot with the TV Product Ninjas Program but what about the members? OnePlus has revealed that it has a "big" prize for one outstanding contributor while all the Product Ninja members will get exclusive OnePlus "product perks". The company says that more information will be disclosed at the onset of the program.