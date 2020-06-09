OnePlus is shifting from its premium product strategy and focusing on where the consumer demands lie - the affordable space. After Pete Lau confirmed that OnePlus would be launching a new smart television that will be priced competitively in the market, taking on rivals like Xiaomi and Realme, there's another great news for OnePlus fans in the country.

While an official confirmation is awaited, prominent leaks suggest OnePlus might be considering a sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone. It sure brings back some old memories when OnePlus had launched the affordable OnePlus X and discontinued the series after a lacklustre response from the Indian consumers. But the move might get some appreciation this time around as the prices of OnePlus flagships are slowly rising to meet other high-end phones in the market despite being competitive. After all, it is a popular strategy employed by Apple, which only makes high-end smartphones but also offers one mid-range variant, which drives incredible sales for the company in India.

OnePlus Z: What to expect?

OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite or whatever it might be called, could be priced under Rs 25,000 and the handset could launch as early as next month. It is unlikely OnePlus will share the July 2 launch date of its new smart TV with OnePlus Z, but reports suggest that the mid-range smartphone will launch at a later date on July 10, Android Police reported.

OnePlus Z was reportedly spotted in a survey that was shared by a user on the DesiDime platform, where the phone's price and specifications were listed to gauge the demand and interest of the readers. If we go by the comprehensive spec-sheet in the survey, OnePlus Z would feature the following specs.