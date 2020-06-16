Early reviews of OnePlus 8 Pro pointed to a promising start and OnePlus actually is off to a great one. The premium 2020 OnePlus flagship went on sale in India on Monday after being launched in April and in a matter of few seconds, the smartphone was sold out.

OnePlus 8 Pro is a premium range smartphone priced at Rs 54,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 59,999 for the high-end variant with 12gigs of RAM and twice the storage. While the pricing sure makes one think before going ahead with the purchase at once, given the current economic situation, but it looks like OnePlus made it hard to resist with the features it has to offer in its 2020 flagship.

OnePlus 8 Pro was available on Amazon and OnePlus official website on June 15, but it went out of stock shortly after the sale began at 12 noon. While it remains unknown how many units were sold during the day one, many of you who have been disappointed about the fact that they couldn't order the smartphone needn't worry.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Next sale details

If you missed the OnePlus 8 Pro during its first sale, here's when you can buy next. OnePlus has scheduled the next sale of the 8 Pro on its official website in the next two days. This means interested buyers can place an order for the OnePlus 8 Pro without having to wait for long.

To avoid missing another chance, potential buyers can head over to OnePlus official website and get an email alert using the "notify me" option. The Amazon listing for the OnePlus 8 Pro says it's currently available and the next sale date hasn't been mentioned. So, one's best bet is to keep a close watch on the OnePlus official website.

OnePlus also has some offers for buyers, which includes Rs 3,000 discount on SBI cards. Buyers can avail no-cost EMI and Jio users can get Rs 6,000 worth benefits. There's also a 20 percent off on accessory bundles.

OnePlus 8 Pro: What makes it worth buying

OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with 3D Gorilla Glass protection. It features a quad camera setup combining 48MP+48MP+8MP+5MP sensors and a 16MP front-facing camera. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 and 4,510mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Warp Charge along with 30W wireless charging and wireless reverse charging.

The smartphone also gets IP68 water-resistance, 5G support, USB Type-C port, dual stereos, Audio Zoom, OZO Audio, Audio 3D, Dolby Atmos, in-display fingerprint scanner and dual SIM card support.